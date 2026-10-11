"American Pachuco: The Story Of Luis Valdez" Screening

Join Little Rock CDC and CineOdyssey for a special film screening as part of the Southern Circuit Tour of Independent Filmmakers!

We are excited to present "American Pachuco: The Story Of Luis Valdez"—a powerful documentary celebrating the life and impact of a pioneer in Chicano theater and civil rights.

📍 Event Details

Date: Saturday, October 24, 2026

Time: Starts at 1:00 PM

Location: Little Rock Cultural Center

Address: 401 N. Myers St, Charlotte, NC 28202

✨ Event Highlights

Pre-Screening Meet & Greet: Kick off the afternoon with a local artist showcase, light refreshments, and a chance to connect before the film.

Official Selection: Proudly presented as part of the Southern Circuit Tour of Independent Filmmakers.

Post-Screening Q&A: Stay after the film for an insightful Q&A session with the producer/editor of the film, Daniel Chávez!

🎞️ About the Film

"American Pachuco: The Story Of Luis Valdez" explores the incredible life of Luis Valdez, a trailblazer of Chicano theater who helped bring Mexican-American culture into the mainstream with witty, politically charged art. Known for groundbreaking works such as Zoot Suit and the blockbuster hit film La Bamba, Valdez’s story comes to life through archival footage showcasing his energetic presence in the theater and on the frontlines of civil rights protests.

🎟️ Don't miss this afternoon of art, culture, and cinema!