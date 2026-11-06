Baroque Remix • Bach Charlotte WinterFest

In their day, Bach’s Peasant Cantata and Pergolesi’s La serva padrona were lighthearted comedies about ordinary people. In Baroque Remix, these classic works are reinvented for the 21st century, with new stories set to the original music. The music is pure Baroque, but the conversation is entirely contemporary!

Featuring soprano Sonja Dutoit Tengblad and baritone David McFerrin.

Explore the full schedule at https://bacharlotte.com/winterfest