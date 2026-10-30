A Giving Heart Project (AGHP) is proud to announce our inaugural Breaking Barriers 5k Fundraiser! AGHP is a Charlotte based nonprofit organization committed to eliminating barriers for those in need. We amplify our work through three programs: Heart for the Homeless, Heart for the Community, and Heart for the Youth.

Through these programs, AGHP provides trauma-informed case management, long-term relational support, housing stability services, and direct resource connection addressing food insecurity, clothing access, and transportation barriers. Beyond direct service, AGHP leads community outreach and giveback events rooted in resource mobilization and advocacy and facilitates prevention workshops reaching families before crisis escalates and equipping young people with tools for resilience.

We kindly ask for your support in helping us raise $10,000 as we seek to eliminate homelessness and barriers to resources in Mecklenburg County!

Tell a friend to tell a friend and come be a part of the solution with us! Your donations go toward covering hotel costs, rental support, down-payment assistance, first & last for those transitioning to stable housing, and/or utility support.

To learn more about A Giving Heart Project, please visit www.agivingheartproject.org