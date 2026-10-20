Charlotte Art Collective Annual Holiday Shopping Event

Start the Holiday Season with a delightful art show! The Charlotte Art

Collective invites you to see the handcrafted and unique work by our

local artisans at our HOLIDAY ART SHOW, Saturday November 14 th at

Avondale Family Life Center, 2821 Park Road. Enjoy a wide variety of

functional and decorative artwork! The show features skilled local

artists in painting, watercolor, mixed media, photography, pottery,

glass, jewelry, leather, wood, metal, fiber arts, basketry, and whimsical

sculptures. Win a basket filled with original artwork by entering our

Sweepstakes. Donations benefit the Youth Group at Avondale Church.

The show is not to be missed! Save the Date: Saturday, November 14 th ,

10 AM - 4 PM.