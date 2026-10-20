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Charlotte Art Collective Annual Holiday Shopping Event

Charlotte Art Collective Annual Holiday Shopping Event

Start the Holiday Season with a delightful art show! The Charlotte Art
Collective invites you to see the handcrafted and unique work by our
local artisans at our HOLIDAY ART SHOW, Saturday November 14 th at
Avondale Family Life Center, 2821 Park Road. Enjoy a wide variety of
functional and decorative artwork! The show features skilled local
artists in painting, watercolor, mixed media, photography, pottery,
glass, jewelry, leather, wood, metal, fiber arts, basketry, and whimsical
sculptures. Win a basket filled with original artwork by entering our
Sweepstakes. Donations benefit the Youth Group at Avondale Church.
The show is not to be missed! Save the Date: Saturday, November 14 th ,
10 AM - 4 PM.

Avondale Presbyterian Church, Family Life Center
FREE
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Charlotte Art Collective
www.charlotteartcollective.org
Avondale Presbyterian Church, Family Life Center
2821 Park Rd
Charlotte, North Carolina 28209