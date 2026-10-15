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Charlotte Music Club Messiah

Charlotte Music Club Messiah

The Charlotte Music Club proudly presents its annual Messiah Concert on Sunday, December 13, 3:00, at First United Methodist Church Charlotte, 501 N. Tryon Street. The performance features the Charlotte Community Chorus and Orchestra under the direction of conductor Ginger Wyrick. The ensemble is joined with soloists Cynthia Farbman Harris, Monica Hunter, Kyle Melton, and John Blizzard for a glorious celebration of the season. The concert is FREE and open to the public.

First United Methodist Church
FREE
03:00 PM - 04:15 PM on Sun, 13 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Charlotte Music Club
charlottemusicclubnc@gmail.com
https://www.charlottemusicclubnc.com
First United Methodist Church