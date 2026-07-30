❤️ Cheers & Chats with Hearts for the Invisible ❤️

Join us for an evening of great beer, meaningful conversations, and community impact with Hearts for the Invisible Charlotte Coalition, one of Pilot Brewing's two featured charities for August.

Meet members of the organization, learn how they're supporting Charlotte neighbors experiencing homelessness, and discover simple ways you can make a difference right here in Charlotte—all while enjoying award-winning craft beer in a welcoming atmosphere.

Throughout August, $1 from every Charity Drink sold will be donated to our featured charities. During the event, raise a glass with one of our Hearts for the Invisible-themed drinks and help support their mission.

❤️ Charity Drinks

🍺 Island Hopper IPA

🍹 Hearts Mule – Tito's Vodka, cranberry juice, ginger beer & a lime wedge

🥤 Invisible Sipper – Amethyst Grapefruit Basil Zero Proof, grapefruit juice, cranberry juice & soda water

Whether you're already involved in the community or simply looking to connect with an incredible local nonprofit, we'd love to see you there.

📅 Friday, August 28

🕔 5:00–7:00 PM

📍 Pilot Brewing • Plaza Midwood

Come for the drinks. Stay for the conversation. Help make a difference. ❤️