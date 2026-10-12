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CHILL ACT Charlotte Free Family Resource and Activity Expo

CHILL ACT Charlotte Free Family Resource and Activity Expo

Free entry for families. Join CHILL ACT in Charlotte for an activity-based community expo connecting families with local providers and resources. Welcoming autistic children, children with special needs, homeschool families and children of all abilities. Explore activities, meet providers and connect with the community. Saturday, January 30, 2027, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at PINE, 4100 Raleigh St, Charlotte, NC 28206. Register free using the ticketing link.

PINE
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 30 Jan 2027
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Event Supported By

CHILL ACT
events@chillact.com
https://chillactexpo.com
PINE
4100 Raleigh St
Charlotte, North Carolina 28206