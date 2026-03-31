Welcome to the 2026 CineOdyssey Animation Festival!

The CineOdyssey Animation Festival returns for its second annual event from November 19–21, 2026, in Charlotte, North Carolina, bringing together acclaimed animators, filmmakers, artists, and audiences to celebrate diverse voices and innovative storytelling in global and regional animation.

Festival Highlights & Programming

Thursday Night Kickoff: 11/19 (7 PM-11 PM)

Start with our Filmmaker’s Lounge Meet & Greet, followed by Shaolin Jazz presenting "Can I Kick It?"—a live audio-visual experience featuring classic animation ("Spiderman: Into The Spider-Verse") scored live with a mix of Hip Hop, Soul, Funk, and Jazz

Friday Night Showcase: 11/20 (7 PM-11 PM)

Maya Penn & Asali: Power of The Pollinators: Featuring a screening of the NAACP Image Award-nominated animated short (executive produced by Viola Davis and Julius Tennon), followed by a panel discussion on Environmental Sustainability Issues in Communities with director, entrepreneur, and environmental activist Maya Penn.

Curated Shorts & Panels: Enjoy our Filmmaker Meet & Greet, a curated Themed & Student Shorts block, and a dynamic live panel discussion.

Saturday All-Day Immersion 11/21 (1:00 PM – 9:00 PM):

Youth Shorts & Q&A: Celebrating the next generation of creators.

Industry Panels: Featuring a timely, provocative debate on "Is AI Ruining Animation?" exploring ethics, employment, and the future of the art form.

Keynote Fireside Chat with Carl Jones: A special conversation with the renowned animation producer behind The Boondocks, Black Dynamite, and the upcoming Amazon Prime Video anime collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion (Hotties).

StoryCorps Community Initiative: Highlighting our local partnership to collect, preserve, and amplify oral histories from Charlotte residents for future animated adaptations.

Awards & Closing Mixer: Honoring winners in Best of Fest, Best Short Film, Best Student Film, and Best Regional Film (NC/SC), capped off with our closing celebration.