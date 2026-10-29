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Dean Rusk Lecture: How America Should Handle an Increasingly Aggressive China w/ Jonathan Fritz

Dean Rusk Lecture: How America Should Handle an Increasingly Aggressive China w/ Jonathan Fritz

Fritz is a Senior Fellow for China Policy at the Center for American Progress after a 32-year career in the U.S. Foreign Service. His services included key senior leadership roles, including Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian & Pacific Affairs, and Deputy Assistant Secretary covering China, Mongolia, and Taiwan. Join us as he shares his significant expertise on U.S.-China policy.

The event is free and open to the public.

Semans Lecture Hall, Katherine and Tom Belk Visual Arts Center
07:30 PM - 08:45 PM on Tue, 10 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Dean Rusk International Studies Program, Davidson College
https://www.davidson.edu/offices-and-services/dean-rusk-international-studies-program
Semans Lecture Hall, Katherine and Tom Belk Visual Arts Center
315 N Main St
Davidson, North Carolina 28036