Dean Rusk Lecture: How America Should Handle an Increasingly Aggressive China w/ Jonathan Fritz
Dean Rusk Lecture: How America Should Handle an Increasingly Aggressive China w/ Jonathan Fritz
Fritz is a Senior Fellow for China Policy at the Center for American Progress after a 32-year career in the U.S. Foreign Service. His services included key senior leadership roles, including Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian & Pacific Affairs, and Deputy Assistant Secretary covering China, Mongolia, and Taiwan. Join us as he shares his significant expertise on U.S.-China policy.
The event is free and open to the public.
Semans Lecture Hall, Katherine and Tom Belk Visual Arts Center
07:30 PM - 08:45 PM on Tue, 10 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Dean Rusk International Studies Program, Davidson College
Semans Lecture Hall, Katherine and Tom Belk Visual Arts Center
315 N Main StDavidson, North Carolina 28036