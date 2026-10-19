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Dean Rusk Lecture: Humanitarian Action and Evolving Warfare: Recommitting to the Laws of Armed Conflict w/ Fabrizzio Carboni

Dean Rusk Lecture: Humanitarian Action and Evolving Warfare: Recommitting to the Laws of Armed Conflict w/ Fabrizzio Carboni

The proliferation of armed conflict across the globe and the deployment of new technologies on the battlefield create devastating humanitarian consequences. Fabrizzio Carboni, Head of Delegation for the International Committee of the Red Cross in Washington leads this insightful discussion at Davidson College October 27th, 7:00pm, on how the ICRC responds to humanitarian needs in conflict zones across the world, while seeking to strengthen respect for the Laws of Armed Conflict.

C. Shaw Smith 900 Room, Alvarez College Union
07:00 PM - 08:15 PM on Tue, 27 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Dean Rusk International Studies Program, Davidson College
https://www.davidson.edu/offices-and-services/dean-rusk-international-studies-program
C. Shaw Smith 900 Room, Alvarez College Union
207 Faculty Dr.
Davidson, North Carolina 28036