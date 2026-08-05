Deck the Halls with Trivia!

Join Charlotte Center for the Arts for a festive evening of brain-teasing fun at our Holiday-Themed Art Trivia Night! 🎄🎨 ❄️

Grab your team and get ready to test your knowledge on everything from classic festive masterpieces and seasonal symphonies to iconic holiday music and pop culture creations. Whether you're an art aficionado or just love a good challenge, this event promises a fun-filled evening of art, music, and trivia as we celebrate the spirit of the holidays!