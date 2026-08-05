Deck the Halls with Trivia!
Deck the Halls with Trivia!
Join Charlotte Center for the Arts for a festive evening of brain-teasing fun at our Holiday-Themed Art Trivia Night! 🎄🎨 ❄️
Grab your team and get ready to test your knowledge on everything from classic festive masterpieces and seasonal symphonies to iconic holiday music and pop culture creations. Whether you're an art aficionado or just love a good challenge, this event promises a fun-filled evening of art, music, and trivia as we celebrate the spirit of the holidays!
Carolina Beer Temple & Ames Street Marketplace
06:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 1 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Charlotte Center for the Arts
giving@artscenterclt.org
Carolina Beer Temple & Ames Street Marketplace
215 N. Ames StreetMatthew, North Carolina 28105