Eve of the Dead Dinner

Join us on October 28 to explore the artistry and traditions behind stunning Día de Muertos altars and savor delicious, authentic Mexican cuisine.

Make this your first stop to dive into the rich history of Día de Muertos altars before Charlotte’s favorite festival! Ever wondered about the altars—why they’re used and the stories behind this vibrant tradition?

Meet our altar expert and learn about the significance of photographs, candles, flowers, food, personal objects, and other elements commonly included on an ofrenda, as well as the cultural and familial traditions behind them, all over a delicious, authentic Mexican meal.

Join Levine Museum and the Latin American Coalition for a night of altars, delicious flavors, and good company

