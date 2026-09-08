Feeding Charlotte Kickball Throwdown!

Join Us for Feeding Charlotte’s Kickball Throwdown!

A High-Energy Day of Fun for a Great Cause!

Are you ready for an unforgettable day of friendly competition, laughter, and impact! On Saturday, November 21st, Feeding Charlotte is bringing together players, families, and supporters for our first annual Kickball Tournament at fantastic Park Road Park.

Whether you’re competing with a team or coming out to cheer on the action, this is an all-ages, high-energy event that you don’t want to miss!

What to Expect:

12 competitive kickball teams battling it out on the field for bragging rights and awesome prizes

Bounce houses, games, and kid friendly activities for the little ones

Delicious lunch included for every player and ticket holder

Ice-cold beer and wine available for the adults

Music, vibes, and nonstop fun from start to finish

This event is for everyone: players, spectators, families, and supporters. Come kick, cheer, eat, and play while helping Feeding Charlotte rescue surplus food and deliver meals to families and individuals in need across the Charlotte area.

Event Details Date: Saturday, November 21st Arrival Time: 9:00 AM Location: Park Road Park – 6220 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210

Bring your friends, coworkers, church group, or family; whether you play hard or cheer loud, you’re helping create real, long-term impact in our community.