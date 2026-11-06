Fire & Grace • Bach Charlotte WinterFest
Fire & Grace • Bach Charlotte WinterFest
Bach’s legacy didn’t end with Bach; it passed through his sons and went on to inspire the music of Felix Mendelssohn and Johannes Brahms. Fire and Grace follows that inheritance from C. P. E. Bach to Brahms, with music for keyboard, clarinet, and voices that shows how Bach’s influence carried across generations.
Soprano Sonja Dutoit Tengblad, baritone David McFerrin, clarinetist Maryse Legault, and pianist Esther Jeehae Ahn perform.
Explore the full schedule at https://bacharlotte.com/winterfest
St. Mark's Lutheran Church
$15-$50
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 22 Jan 2027
Event Supported By
Bach Charlotte
amyers@bacharlotte.com
St. Mark's Lutheran Church
1001 Queens RdCharlotte, North Carolina 28207