Fire & Grace • Bach Charlotte WinterFest

Bach’s legacy didn’t end with Bach; it passed through his sons and went on to inspire the music of Felix Mendelssohn and Johannes Brahms. Fire and Grace follows that inheritance from C. P. E. Bach to Brahms, with music for keyboard, clarinet, and voices that shows how Bach’s influence carried across generations.

Soprano Sonja Dutoit Tengblad, baritone David McFerrin, clarinetist Maryse Legault, and pianist Esther Jeehae Ahn perform.

Explore the full schedule at https://bacharlotte.com/winterfest