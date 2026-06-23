Grandfather Presents: Buddy Huffaker and Stan Temple

Buddy Huffaker joined the Aldo Leopold Foundation in 1996 as a seasonal intern and has served as Executive Director since 1999. During his tenure, the foundation has grown into a national conservation organization with international reach, realizing the potential of a Land Ethic. Dr. Stanley A. Temple is the Beers-Bascom Professor Emeritus in Conservation in the Department of Forest and Wildlife Ecology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. For 32 years he held the academic position once occupied by Aldo Leopold, and during that time he won every teaching award for which he was eligible. He and his students have helped save many of the world’s endangered species and the habitats on which they depend. The Aug. 20 presentation is titled “Aldo Leopold’s Legacy: A conversation on land ethic and conservation.” Join a fireside chat with Huffaker, Temple (joining virtually) and Jesse Pope, president and CEO of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation on endangered species and the land ethic. Temple will share stories from his lifetime of work on conservation efforts to save endangered species across the world, including one right here at Grandfather Mountain. Huffaker and Pope will chat about Leopold’s Land Ethic today, why it continues to be important and what challenges are being faced at Grandfather. Tickets go on sale online for this event at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 19.