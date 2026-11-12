Holiday Magic at Rea Farms

Holiday Magic will return to Rea Farms on Saturday, Nov. 21, 4-8p!

🚂 Climb aboard the Holiday Train!

🎅 Snap a few pics with Santa!

🎉Enjoy face painting, carriage rides, decorating cookies, and story time with Holiday Tiana and the Reindeer!

☃️Come grab some delicious hot cocoa with Mickey Mouse and his holiday friends!

🎄Be sure to stick around for our beautiful tree lighting at 7PM!

❄️100% CHANCE OF SNOW!

The event is FREE and benefits Toys for Tots. We encourage our guests to bring an unopened, unwrapped toy for donations to Toys for Tots. Monetary donations are also accepted.