Join us in Charlotte for the ImPossible Film Screening – an inspiring night you won’t want to miss!

ImPossible Film Screening - Charlotte

To Win, He Has to Lose - join us and discover one man's journey with type 2 diabetes and his weight.

Join the American Diabetes Association® (ADA) for a FREE exclusive film screening of ImPossible, presented by Lewis Taylor Productions and directed by Seckeita Lewis.

Inspired by the real-life health journey of the co-writer and actor, Brandon Lewis. ImPossible follows the character on his journey with type 2 diabetes and obesity, as he forms an unlikely friendship that helps him to conquer his demons, prove his worth and capture his dreams.

Stars include Brandon, JoMarie Payton (as seen on Family Matters), Gregg Daniel (as seen on Insecure) and Sherri Shepherd.

Tickets are limited! Book your places today for this exclusive event.