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It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play

It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play

This holiday season, a beloved American classic comes to life in a unique and captivating way. Inspired by the iconic film directed by Frank Capra, this stage adaptation presents It’s a Wonderful Life as a 1940s live radio broadcast. With a talented ensemble bringing dozens of characters to life, the story follows George Bailey as he faces a moment of despair on Christmas Eve. With the help of the angel Clarence, George discovers the profound impact his life has had on those around him—and the true meaning of love, community, and hope. Heartwarming, humorous, and deeply moving, this production is the perfect way to celebrate the season. Join us November 20 and 21, and December 4 and 5, for a festive theatrical experience the whole family will cherish, celebrating the most wonderful time of the year! Tickets are non-refundable.

The Encore Center
$21-$29
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
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Event Supported By

Encore Center
9107250603
encoreofthepines@gmail.com
encorecenter.net
The Encore Center
160 E. New Hampshire Ave
Southern Pines, North Carolina 28387
910-725-0758
encoreofthepines@gmail.com
https://www.encorecenter.net/