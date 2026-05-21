National Trails Day with Carolina Thread Trail

Be a part of our region’s largest celebration of trails and the outdoors! Hike, bike, paddle and play along the Carolina Thread Trail on National Trails Day. On Saturday, June 6, Carolina Thread Trail is spreading the National Trails Day fun across the region with five guided outdoor programs along the Thread Trail. Hiking, biking or paddling...pick your adventure and join in for a day of family-friendly fun outdoors in nature. Registration required. More info and registration at carolinathreadtrail.org/ntd.

Sponsored by Towne Bank