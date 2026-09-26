Owl & Ember Collective Holiday Artisan & Wellness Market

Owl & Ember Collective presents its inaugural Holiday Artisan & Wellness Market on Small Business Saturday, November 28, 2026, from 1–6 p.m. indoors at Griffith Hall at Lenny Boy Brewing, 3000 S. Tryon St., Charlotte, NC 28217.

Spend the afternoon meeting regional artisans and independent makers, exploring original handmade work and select wellness offerings, and finding gifts while supporting small businesses.

Bring friends and family, browse the market, and stay for tacos from White Duck Taco Shop and drinks from Lenny Boy Brewing, including nonalcoholic options. Food and beverages are available for purchase.

The Joshua Project, a nonprofit organization serving young men ages 13–17, will host an information table where visitors can learn about its work.

Admission is free.

Event information: https://owlandembercollective.com/