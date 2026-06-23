PINTS & PROGRESS

Drink Beer. Build Community.

Join Pilot Brewing on Saturday, July 18 for Pints & Progress, an afternoon fundraiser benefiting Gender Education Network.

Come out for great beer, free tacos, exciting prizes, and the opportunity to support an organization working to create more welcoming and supportive communities for transgender and gender-diverse youth and their families.

🌮 FREE TACO DAY

✦Edwin's Organix will be on-site from 2–6 PM serving delicious tacos.

✦Purchase any beverage from the taproom (alcoholic or non-alcoholic) and receive a ticket for one FREE taco.

✦One taco per person while supplies last.

🎟️ MYSTERY PRIZE PULL

✦Every pull wins!

Try your luck for a chance to take home:

• Specialty Beer Bottles

• Wine

• Gift Cards to Local Breweries

• Gift Cards to Local Businesses

• Pilot Brewing Merchandise

• Additional Surprise Prizes

✦Every pull helps support Gender Education Network.

🍻 CHARITY DRINKS ALL JULY

Throughout the month of July, $1 from every featured charity drink sold will be donated to Gender Education Network.

Featured Drinks:

✦ Key Lime Kölsch

✦ Any-Gender Pink Lemonade: Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, Sour Mix & Grenadine

✦ Zero-Gender Blue Lemonade: Zero Proof Amethyst Lemon-Serrano-Cucumber, Sour Mix & N/A Blue Curaçao, topped with Soda Water

Every pint, cocktail, mocktail, mystery pull, and donation helps build a stronger community.

Together, let's raise $1,000 for Gender Education Network.