🍻 PINTS WITH PURPOSE: RIGHT MOVES FOR YOUTH ❤️

Saturday, November 14 | 1–4 PM | Pilot Brewing

Great drinks. Great people. An even greater cause!

Join us at Pilot Brewing as we celebrate our Charity of the Month, Right Moves for Youth, an incredible Charlotte nonprofit helping students in grades 6–12 build meaningful connections, make the most of their education, and create opportunities for brighter futures!

Come meet the Right Moves for Youth team, learn about the amazing work they're doing in our community, and find out how YOU can get involved!

🍺 SPECIAL BEER RELEASE: THE “WRIGHT” MOVES STOUT

We're releasing a special American Stout brewed in collaboration with craft beer enthusiast and Right Moves for Youth's own April Harvey! Rich and bold, with allspice, nutmeg, cinnamon, and locally roasted coffee from Central Coffee Co. This beer makes its debut at the event!

🍹 CHARITY COCKTAIL: BRIGHT FUTURES

A refreshing vodka cocktail featuring ruby red grapefruit, cranberry, and a touch of sweetness.

🍊 ZERO-PROOF SPECIAL: FRESH START

A crisp, citrusy, botanical drink made with Amethyst Grapefruit Basil, ruby red grapefruit, lime, and soda water.

❤️ $1 from every featured charity drink sold goes directly to Right Moves for Youth!

Our charity cocktails are available all month long, and the special stout will be released on November 14!

Whether you're stopping by to try the new beer, enjoy a cocktail, or learn more about how to support local youth, we'd love to see you!

Drink local. Give back. Make a difference.