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Queen City Performing Arts Presents Uptown Sound in "Pick Your Poison"

Queen City Performing Arts Presents Uptown Sound in "Pick Your Poison"

Contemporary a cappella transforms the human voice into an entire band. Rich harmonies, driving bass lines, soaring melodies, and dynamic vocal percussion come together to create a sound that’s energetic, intimate, and unlike anything else.

Join Uptown Sound, Queen City Performing Arts’ newest contemporary a cappella ensemble, for Pick Your Poison — a high-energy cabaret exploring temptation, resilience, heartbreak, and triumph. Featuring favorites like Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy, MUNA’s Stay Away, and Florence + the Machine’s Dog Days Are Over, Pick Your Poison showcases the versatility, power, and sheer fun of contemporary vocal music.

Whether you’re a lifelong a cappella fan or simply love great pop music, come experience lush harmonies, infectious rhythms, and the remarkable artistry of the human voice — up close and personal at RSVP South End.

Performances

Saturday, October 24, 2026
3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Sunday, October 25, 2026
1:00 PM

Make a Sunday afternoon of it! For the Sunday performance, a limited number of premium cabaret tables will include an assortment of breakfast and brunch pastries to enjoy during the show.

RSVP South End
217 Fairwood Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28203

RSVP South End
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Queen City Performing Arts
www.gmccharlotte.org

Artist Group Info

Queen City Performing Arts
info@qcperformingarts.org
www.qcperformingarts.org
RSVP South End
217 Fairwood Avenue
Charlotte, North Carolina 28203
7048372536
https://rsvpsouthend.com/