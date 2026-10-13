Queen City Performing Arts Presents Uptown Sound in "Pick Your Poison"

Contemporary a cappella transforms the human voice into an entire band. Rich harmonies, driving bass lines, soaring melodies, and dynamic vocal percussion come together to create a sound that’s energetic, intimate, and unlike anything else.

Join Uptown Sound, Queen City Performing Arts’ newest contemporary a cappella ensemble, for Pick Your Poison — a high-energy cabaret exploring temptation, resilience, heartbreak, and triumph. Featuring favorites like Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy, MUNA’s Stay Away, and Florence + the Machine’s Dog Days Are Over, Pick Your Poison showcases the versatility, power, and sheer fun of contemporary vocal music.

Whether you’re a lifelong a cappella fan or simply love great pop music, come experience lush harmonies, infectious rhythms, and the remarkable artistry of the human voice — up close and personal at RSVP South End.

Performances

Saturday, October 24, 2026

3:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Sunday, October 25, 2026

1:00 PM

Make a Sunday afternoon of it! For the Sunday performance, a limited number of premium cabaret tables will include an assortment of breakfast and brunch pastries to enjoy during the show.

RSVP South End

217 Fairwood Avenue

Charlotte, NC 28203