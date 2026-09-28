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Schubert's Symphony No. 9

Schubert's Symphony No. 9

Music Director Kwamé Ryan leads a program that explores humanity's enduring struggle against fate and the resilience to prevail.

Carlos Simon's work reflects on the unpredictability of life, drawing from a journal entry in which Beethoven confronts his own struggles and ultimately surrenders to forces beyond his control.

Mezzo-soprano Raehann Bryce-Davis brings depth and nuance to Mahler's Kindertotenlieder, a deeply personal song cycle that transforms reflections on mortality into music of profound tenderness and introspection.

Schubert's life-affirming "Great" Symphony closes the program with heroic grandeur, sweeping scale, and unstoppable momentum — from its noble opening horn call to a triumphant final blaze of exultation.

Knight Theater
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Oct 24, 2026.
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Event Supported By

Charlotte Symphony Orchestra
704-972-2000
http://www.charlottesymphony.org/
Knight Theater
430 S Tryon St
Charlotte , North Carolina 28202
https://www.blumenthalarts.org/venues/detail/knight-theater