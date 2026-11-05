Science After Dark- Godzilla Movie Night
Science After Dark- Godzilla Movie Night
Join us for a special Science After Dark as we bring the legendary 1954 classic monster GODZILLA to the big screen in Drendel Auditorium!
Enjoy an adults-only evening of giant monsters, prehistoric discoveries, and science after hours. It's also your LAST chance to explore our DINOSAURS! exhibit before it goes extinct.
Whether you're a Godzilla fan, a dinosaur enthusiast, or just looking for something different to do on a Friday night, this is an evening you will not want to miss!
Catawba Science Center
$10-$12
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Catawba Science Center
8283228169
info@catawbascience.org
Artist Group Info
marketing@catawbascience.org
Catawba Science Center
243 3rd Ave NEHICKORY, North Carolina 28601
8283228169
info@catawbascience.org