Science After Dark- Godzilla Movie Night

Join us for a special Science After Dark as we bring the legendary 1954 classic monster GODZILLA to the big screen in Drendel Auditorium!

Enjoy an adults-only evening of giant monsters, prehistoric discoveries, and science after hours. It's also your LAST chance to explore our DINOSAURS! exhibit before it goes extinct.

Whether you're a Godzilla fan, a dinosaur enthusiast, or just looking for something different to do on a Friday night, this is an evening you will not want to miss!