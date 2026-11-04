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Seize the City: Immigration and Belonging

Seize the City: Immigration and Belonging

Part local guide, part community gathering, and part dinner with a story.

Seize the City returns on November 12 as we discuss immigration and belonging. Join us for an immersive experience, where we’ll gather around the table for a great meal and meaningful conversations. Explore how different cultures, traditions, and lived experiences contribute to the city. Hear different perspectives on what it means to call Charlotte home.

How has immigration shaped the Charlotte we know today?

This infusion of new cultures, traditions, and stories is visible everywhere—from diverse restaurants, neighborhoods and festivals to public art and music. Learn how immigration has helped make the Queen City more multicultural, infusing the city with diverse cultures, traditions, and stories.

Levine Museum of the New South
$35
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Levine Museum of the New South
9198189790
mfleming@museumofthenewsouth.org
https://www.museumofthenewsouth.org/events/southernaccentsaneveningofmusic/

Artist Group Info

cwhiteside@museumofthenewsouth.org
Levine Museum of the New South
401 S Tryon Street
Charlotte, North Carolina 28202