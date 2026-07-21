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Seize the City: Welcome to Charlotte

Seize the City: Welcome to Charlotte

Part local guide, part community gathering, and part dinner with a story.

Join us for an immersive experience that brings the Queen City to life through its history, culture, food, and community. Whether you’re new to Charlotte or have called it home for years, you’ll discover the people, places, flavors, and stories that make Charlotte unique. Meet others who are just as curious about the Queen City as you are.

The evening features engaging storytelling and conversation led by Levine Museum historian Dr. Keri Petersen, who will share surprising and unknown moments from Charlotte’s past. Enjoy lively conversations, network, swap recommendations, friendly debates, and share your own Charlotte experiences.

We’ll tackle one of the city’s favorite debates: Does Charlotte have culture? – and explore the people, traditions, neighborhoods, and experiences that shape the Queen City.

Your ticket includes a classic local barbecue meal from Sweet Lew’s featuring chopped Pork, Collard Greens, Mac & Cheese, and Cornbread, plus sweet tea and lemonade.

Come hungry. Meet new people. Discover Charlotte in a whole new way.

Levine Museum of the New South
$35
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 27 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Levine Museum of the New South
9198189790
mfleming@museumofthenewsouth.org
https://www.museumofthenewsouth.org/events/southernaccentsaneveningofmusic/

Artist Group Info

cwhiteside@museumofthenewsouth.org
Levine Museum of the New South
Levine Museum of the New South
401 S Tryon Street
Charlotte, North Carolina 28202