Sonata, a musical term of several meanings, is used here to signify a form of equal, musical partnership.

Sonata Night explores this idea through programming which covers a wide range of eras and composers. From the romantic era with works by Saint-Saëns and Schumann to the 20th and 21st centuries with Prokofiev and Coleman, this programming features great duo works for piano and solo instruments alongside the vibrant interaction of the wind quintet.

Featuring Victor Wang, principal flute of the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra, AJ Neubert, principal bassoon of the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra, HyunSoo Kim, collaborative pianist at the Oberlin Conservatory of Music, and ZaRiah. Come see them perform these dazzling pieces like you haven’t seen them before.

Program:

Camille Saint-Saëns: Bassoon Sonata in G Major, Op. 168 (1921)

I. Allegro moderato

II. Allegro scherzando

III. Molto adagio / Allegro moderato

Robert Schumann: Piano Sonata No. 3 in F minor, Op. 14 (1836), “Concerto for Piano Without Orchestra”

I. Allegro brillante

II. Scherzo. Molto commodo

III. Quasi variazioni. Andantino de Clara Wieck

IV. Prestissimo possibile

Sergei Prokofiev: Flute Sonata in D Major, Op. 94 (1943)

I. Moderato

II. Scherzo: Presto

III. Andante

IV. Allegro con brio

Valerie Coleman: Portraits of Josephine (2006)

II. Les Milandes

III. Paris, 1925

Featured Artists:

Victor Wang, flute

AJ Neubert, bassoon

HyunSoo Kim, piano

ZaRiah

Ben Smith, flute

Jamison Hillian, oboe

Katelyn Poetker, clarinet

Paige Quillen, horn

AJ Neubert, bassoon