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Sonata Night

Sonata Night

Sonata, a musical term of several meanings, is used here to signify a form of equal, musical partnership.

Sonata Night explores this idea through programming which covers a wide range of eras and composers. From the romantic era with works by Saint-Saëns and Schumann to the 20th and 21st centuries with Prokofiev and Coleman, this programming features great duo works for piano and solo instruments alongside the vibrant interaction of the wind quintet.

Featuring Victor Wang, principal flute of the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra, AJ Neubert, principal bassoon of the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra, HyunSoo Kim, collaborative pianist at the Oberlin Conservatory of Music, and ZaRiah. Come see them perform these dazzling pieces like you haven’t seen them before.

Program:

Camille Saint-Saëns: Bassoon Sonata in G Major, Op. 168 (1921)

I. Allegro moderato
II. Allegro scherzando
III. Molto adagio / Allegro moderato

Robert Schumann: Piano Sonata No. 3 in F minor, Op. 14 (1836), “Concerto for Piano Without Orchestra”

I. Allegro brillante
II. Scherzo. Molto commodo
III. Quasi variazioni. Andantino de Clara Wieck
IV. Prestissimo possibile

Sergei Prokofiev: Flute Sonata in D Major, Op. 94 (1943)

I. Moderato
II. Scherzo: Presto
III. Andante
IV. Allegro con brio

Valerie Coleman: Portraits of Josephine (2006)

II. Les Milandes
III. Paris, 1925

Featured Artists:

Victor Wang, flute

AJ Neubert, bassoon

HyunSoo Kim, piano

ZaRiah
Ben Smith, flute
Jamison Hillian, oboe
Katelyn Poetker, clarinet
Paige Quillen, horn
AJ Neubert, bassoon

St. Mark's Lutheran Church
0-30
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Queen City Chamber Music
artisticoperations@qccm.org
www.qccm.org
St. Mark's Lutheran Church
1001 Queens Rd
Charlotte, North Carolina 28207