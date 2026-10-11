Sonata Night
Sonata Night
Sonata, a musical term of several meanings, is used here to signify a form of equal, musical partnership.
Sonata Night explores this idea through programming which covers a wide range of eras and composers. From the romantic era with works by Saint-Saëns and Schumann to the 20th and 21st centuries with Prokofiev and Coleman, this programming features great duo works for piano and solo instruments alongside the vibrant interaction of the wind quintet.
Featuring Victor Wang, principal flute of the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra, AJ Neubert, principal bassoon of the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra, HyunSoo Kim, collaborative pianist at the Oberlin Conservatory of Music, and ZaRiah. Come see them perform these dazzling pieces like you haven’t seen them before.
Program:
Camille Saint-Saëns: Bassoon Sonata in G Major, Op. 168 (1921)
I. Allegro moderato
II. Allegro scherzando
III. Molto adagio / Allegro moderato
Robert Schumann: Piano Sonata No. 3 in F minor, Op. 14 (1836), “Concerto for Piano Without Orchestra”
I. Allegro brillante
II. Scherzo. Molto commodo
III. Quasi variazioni. Andantino de Clara Wieck
IV. Prestissimo possibile
Sergei Prokofiev: Flute Sonata in D Major, Op. 94 (1943)
I. Moderato
II. Scherzo: Presto
III. Andante
IV. Allegro con brio
Valerie Coleman: Portraits of Josephine (2006)
II. Les Milandes
III. Paris, 1925
Featured Artists:
Victor Wang, flute
AJ Neubert, bassoon
HyunSoo Kim, piano
ZaRiah
Ben Smith, flute
Jamison Hillian, oboe
Katelyn Poetker, clarinet
Paige Quillen, horn
AJ Neubert, bassoon