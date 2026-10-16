TaRanda Greene in Concert

🎶 FREE GOSPEL CONCERT — EVERYONE IS WELCOME! 🎶

Join us for an unforgettable afternoon of inspirational music featuring TaRanda Greene, one of Southern Gospel music’s most celebrated and award-winning vocalists!

With her extraordinary voice, powerful testimony, and heartfelt performances, TaRanda has touched audiences across the country. Now you have the opportunity to experience her incredible music LIVE in Denver, North Carolina!

📅 Sunday, October 25, 2026

🕓 4:00 PM

📍 Denver, North Carolina

🎟️ Admission is FREE!

Bring your family, invite your friends, and enjoy an uplifting afternoon of beautiful gospel music, encouragement, and worship.

No tickets required. Everyone is welcome!

Please help us spread the word about this very special event!