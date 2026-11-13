A beloved holiday tradition comes alive on our stage as local families bring you a story about grace, community, and a little bit of holiday havoc.

This season, our community theatre is proud to present The Best Christmas Pageant Ever. The story follows the six Herdman children—the most feared, unruly kids in the history of the world. When they bully their way into the lead roles of the church Christmas play, the entire town is convinced the pageant will be ruined.

What follows is a riotous, laugh-out-loud comedy that turns tradition on its head. As the Herdmans hear the Christmas story for the very first time, they understand it in a way no one else does. Filled with local talent of all ages, this heartwarming production is a funny, moving celebration of empathy and community spirit that you won't want to miss!

Written by: Barbara Robinson

Format: A Comedy Play in 2 Acts

Approximate run time: 2 hours

Recommended for: all ages