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The Best Christmas Pageant Ever

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever

A beloved holiday tradition comes alive on our stage as local families bring you a story about grace, community, and a little bit of holiday havoc.

This season, our community theatre is proud to present The Best Christmas Pageant Ever. The story follows the six Herdman children—the most feared, unruly kids in the history of the world. When they bully their way into the lead roles of the church Christmas play, the entire town is convinced the pageant will be ruined.

What follows is a riotous, laugh-out-loud comedy that turns tradition on its head. As the Herdmans hear the Christmas story for the very first time, they understand it in a way no one else does. Filled with local talent of all ages, this heartwarming production is a funny, moving celebration of empathy and community spirit that you won't want to miss!

Written by: Barbara Robinson
Format: A Comedy Play in 2 Acts
Approximate run time: 2 hours
Recommended for: all ages

Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts
$20.00
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Dec 10, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts
704-846-8343
contact@matthewsplayhouse.com
Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts
100 East McDowell Street
Matthews, North Carolina 28105