The Fugue Effect • Bach Charlotte WinterFest

What happens when composers from three generations take hold of the same idea? Bach built much of his music on the fugue. Haydn brought it into the string quartet, and Mozart, after discovering Bach’s music, made it his own. This opening-night concert follows the fugue through all three, from Bach’s Prelude and Fugue in C major to Mozart’s String Quartet in G major, one of six quartets he dedicated to Haydn.

Co-artistic leader Aisslinn Nosky joins violinist Fiona Hughes, violist Maureen Margie, and cellist Felix Deak.

Explore the full schedule at https://bacharlotte.com/winterfest