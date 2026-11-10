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The Kirtan Experience - Charlotte

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The Kirtan Experience - Charlotte

Two nights in Charlotte. Sing, dance, or just kick back and let the mantras and music transport you into another world.

Kirtan is a joyous form of meditation that combines music with hearing and singing sacred mantras. Singing these powerful transcendental sounds together frees our mind of stress and anxiety and awakens a deep sense of peace, connection, and joy.

DoubleTree by Hilton South Charlotte Tyvola
free
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Spirit Soul Kirtan
8447547826
thekirtanexperience@gmail.com
Spirit Soul Kirtan

Artist Group Info

spiritsoul
thekirtanexperience@gmail.com
https://spiritsoul.com/events/
DoubleTree by Hilton South Charlotte Tyvola
DoubleTree by Hilton South Charlotte Tyvola – Crown Room · 5624 Westpark Drive, Charlotte, NC 28217
charlotte, North Carolina 28217