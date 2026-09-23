The Lake Norman Orchestra Chamber Strings in Davidson

The Lake Norman Orchestra Chamber Strings will present a free-admission concert of Christmas-theme music in the beautiful Chapel of Davidson United Methodist Church in Davidson, NC on Thursday, December 3 at 7 PM. This fall, the 6-member group has performed a concert in Salisbury and in Concord for a Hospice Bereavement Ceremony. Members of the group are cellists Heidi Morgan and Allyson Rhoades, violist Holly Scott, and violinists Nohemy Guerrero, Lorelei Ross, and LKNO conductor Sam Kyzer.