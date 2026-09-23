The Lake Norman Orchestra Chamber Strings in Davidson
The Lake Norman Orchestra Chamber Strings in Davidson
The Lake Norman Orchestra Chamber Strings will present a free-admission concert of Christmas-theme music in the beautiful Chapel of Davidson United Methodist Church in Davidson, NC on Thursday, December 3 at 7 PM. This fall, the 6-member group has performed a concert in Salisbury and in Concord for a Hospice Bereavement Ceremony. Members of the group are cellists Heidi Morgan and Allyson Rhoades, violist Holly Scott, and violinists Nohemy Guerrero, Lorelei Ross, and LKNO conductor Sam Kyzer.
Davidson United Methodist Church
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 3 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
The Lake Norman Orchestra
704-677-2412
lknoconductor2020@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Samuel A Kyzer
lknoconductor2020@gmail.com
Davidson United Methodist Church
233 S. Main StDavidson, North Carolina 28036
(704) 892-8277
hpeters@davidsonumc.org