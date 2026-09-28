The Lake Norman Orchestra presents "Christmas Through the Looking Glass"
The Lake Norman Orchestra presents "Christmas Through the Looking Glass"
"Christmas Through the Looking Glass" The Lake Norman Orchestra will present their third free-admission concert of the year, presenting Christmas-theme music in the sanctuary of Davidson United Methodist Church in Davidson on Friday, December 4 at 7 PM. Selections will include “Minor Alterations,” “A Most Wonderful Christmas,” “Stille Nacht,” and “Christmas Eve Sarajevo 12/24.”
Davidson United Methodist Church
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
The Lake Norman Orchestra
704-677-2412
lknoconductor2020@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Samuel A Kyzer
lknoconductor2020@gmail.com
Davidson United Methodist Church
233 S. Main StDavidson, North Carolina 28036
(704) 892-8277
hpeters@davidsonumc.org