© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Lake Norman Orchestra presents "Christmas Through the Looking Glass"

The Lake Norman Orchestra presents "Christmas Through the Looking Glass"

"Christmas Through the Looking Glass" The Lake Norman Orchestra will present their third free-admission concert of the year, presenting Christmas-theme music in the sanctuary of Davidson United Methodist Church in Davidson on Friday, December 4 at 7 PM. Selections will include “Minor Alterations,” “A Most Wonderful Christmas,” “Stille Nacht,” and “Christmas Eve Sarajevo 12/24.”

Davidson United Methodist Church
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

The Lake Norman Orchestra
704-677-2412
lknoconductor2020@gmail.com
lknorchestra.org

Artist Group Info

Samuel A Kyzer
lknoconductor2020@gmail.com
lknorchestra.org
Davidson United Methodist Church
233 S. Main St
Davidson, North Carolina 28036
(704) 892-8277
hpeters@davidsonumc.org
https://www.davidsonumc.org/