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'Unbound' History Takes Flight at Indian Trail Town Hall

'Unbound' History Takes Flight at Indian Trail Town Hall

Matthews Playhouse presents the premiere production of local author and playwright Charles LaBorde's Unbound, a North Carolina historical fiction drama about the birth of aviation and a young boy's growth into manhood, Nov. 6-8 at Indian Trail Town Hall. This is a work of fiction inspired by the true events surrounding Orville and Wilbur Wright’s development of the first airplane. It is a highly personal story of a boy whose destiny is tied to the historic birth of flight. He not only witnesses history, but he must confront its aftermath as a result of World War I. Tickets are $25 and include dessert and coffee. A talkback with the author immediately follows each staged reading performance. Get tickets at https://www.matthewsplayhouse.com/mph-community-series.

Indian Trail Town Hall
$25.00
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM, every day through Nov 08, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts
704-846-8343
contact@matthewsplayhouse.com
Indian Trail Town Hall
315 Matthews-Indian Trail Rd
Indian Trail , North Carolina 28079