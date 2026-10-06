'Unbound' History Takes Flight at Indian Trail Town Hall

Matthews Playhouse presents the premiere production of local author and playwright Charles LaBorde's Unbound, a North Carolina historical fiction drama about the birth of aviation and a young boy's growth into manhood, Nov. 6-8 at Indian Trail Town Hall. This is a work of fiction inspired by the true events surrounding Orville and Wilbur Wright’s development of the first airplane. It is a highly personal story of a boy whose destiny is tied to the historic birth of flight. He not only witnesses history, but he must confront its aftermath as a result of World War I. Tickets are $25 and include dessert and coffee. A talkback with the author immediately follows each staged reading performance. Get tickets at https://www.matthewsplayhouse.com/mph-community-series.