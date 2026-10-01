Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Charlotte
Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Charlotte
Now is the moment we’ve been waiting for. With new treatments emerging in the fight against Alzheimer’s, now is the time for hope. Now is the time for action. Help us keep the momentum going in your community at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® - Charlotte. For more information or to register, visit act.alz.org/Charlotte.
Romare Bearden Park
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Alzheimer’s Association
800-272-3900
infonc@alz.org
Romare Bearden Park
300 S Church StCharlotte, North Carolina 28202