Crime & Justice

Charlotte Light Rail Shooting Was Prompted By An Attack, Police Say

WFAE | By Lisa Worf
Published September 29, 2021 at 3:18 PM EDT
light_rail_jw_clay.jpg

A man shot another man who physically attacked him on the light rail Wednesday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

The man who was shot is recovering from non-life threatening injuries, police said. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, one man physically attacked another man on the train near the Scaleybark station on South Boulevard around 5:30 a.m.

“During that attack the person who was being attacked pulled out a firearm and fired multiple shots at the person who was beating up on him,” CMPD Lt. Stephen Fischbach said.

It is illegal to carry a firearm on any Charlotte Area Transit System vehicle.

CMPD says the man who fired the shots remained on the scene and has been in full cooperation with detectives. Detectives are trying to determine if charges are appropriate.

There were a number of other passengers on the train at the time of the shooting. No one else was injured.

Lisa Worf
Lisa Worf traded the Midwest for Charlotte in 2006 to take a job at WFAE. She worked with public TV in Detroit and taught English in Austria before making her way to radio. Lisa graduated from University of Chicago with a bachelor’s degree in English.
