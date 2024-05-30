© 2024 WFAE

Trump is found guilty in historic New York criminal case

By Ximena Bustillo,
Andrea Bernstein
Published May 30, 2024 at 4:44 PM EDT
Former President Donald Trump sits in a courtroom at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 21 for his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments.
Justin Lane
/
Pool/Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump sits in a courtroom at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 21 for his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments.

The jury has found Donald Trump guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election. Prosecutors argued that impacted the election outcome.

Get up to speed:

  • The 34 charges: The case centered on allegations Trump falsified business records to disguise the hush money payment as legal services to his former fixer, Michael Cohen, to conceal other crimes, such as violating campaign finance or tax laws.
  • The key witnesses: Jurors heard from 20 witnesses, including Daniels and Cohen, both critical to prosecutors’ case. Trump’s defense team sought to discredit them. Catch up on a recap of the arguments.
  • The jury: Twelve jurors (and six alternates) were selected from a pool of hundreds in April. They are litigators, teachers, physical therapists and investment bankers.
Ximena Bustillo
Ximena Bustillo is a multi-platform reporter at NPR covering politics out of the White House and Congress on air and in print.
Andrea Bernstein
