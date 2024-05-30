Trump is found guilty in historic New York criminal case
The jury has found Donald Trump guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election. Prosecutors argued that impacted the election outcome.
Get up to speed:
- The 34 charges: The case centered on allegations Trump falsified business records to disguise the hush money payment as legal services to his former fixer, Michael Cohen, to conceal other crimes, such as violating campaign finance or tax laws.
- The key witnesses: Jurors heard from 20 witnesses, including Daniels and Cohen, both critical to prosecutors’ case. Trump’s defense team sought to discredit them. Catch up on a recap of the arguments.
- The jury: Twelve jurors (and six alternates) were selected from a pool of hundreds in April. They are litigators, teachers, physical therapists and investment bankers.