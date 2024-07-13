NC officials denounce political violence, call for prayers after Trump rally

North Carolina elected officials expressed outrage at political violence and called for prayers after former President Donald Trump was rushed from the stage by Secret Service at a rally in Butler, Pa., minutes after gunshots were heard.

"Violence has no place in our politics or communities. I am grateful for the quick response by law enforcement today and hope former President Trump is not seriously injured," Gov. Roy Cooper posted on X.

Sen. Thom Tillis posted, "This was a heinous assassination attempt and thank God that President Trump is safe. Keep praying for those who were shot. Violence in our political system can never be tolerated."

Sen. Ted Budd said he was praying for Trump and everyone at the Pennsylvania rally. He ended his post on X saying, "Pray for our country."

In a post sharing a video of today's rally, Rep. Dan Bishop asked followers to "Pray for President Trump and for our nation."

"Whoever did this must be held fully accountable. Political violence indelibly stains countries. It must always, always be rejected. Our sincere appreciation to the Secret Service, and may our former president recover quickly and fully," Rep. Jeff Jackson posted.

