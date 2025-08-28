© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Man shot in southeast Charlotte by police officers, after firing at them

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published August 28, 2025 at 10:30 AM EDT

Three Charlotte Mecklenburg Police officers are on administrative leave after an officer-involved shooting overnight Thursday in east Charlotte. Police say officers responded to a 911 call on Pineborough Road at about 2 am. That’s between Independence Boulevard and Monroe Road. Police say a person shot at them upon arrival.

Police fired back, hitting the person several times. The person was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. No officers were injured.
Crime & Justice
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
