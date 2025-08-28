Man shot in southeast Charlotte by police officers, after firing at them
Three Charlotte Mecklenburg Police officers are on administrative leave after an officer-involved shooting overnight Thursday in east Charlotte. Police say officers responded to a 911 call on Pineborough Road at about 2 am. That’s between Independence Boulevard and Monroe Road. Police say a person shot at them upon arrival.
Police fired back, hitting the person several times. The person was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. No officers were injured.