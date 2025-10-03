© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte-Mecklenburg FOP urges National Guard deployment

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published October 3, 2025 at 9:50 AM EDT

Citing a wave of homicides in the past six weeks, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Fraternal Order of Police is requesting that the National Guard be deployed to Charlotte.

In a letter sent to city leaders, FOP President Daniel Redford said Charlotte has failed to address violent crime, even though homicides in the city were down overall as of mid-year. Since then, a series of high-profile killings, including the stabbing death of Iryna Zarutska on the light rail, a four-year-old shot and killed by a car thief while sleeping in his bed, a deadly lunch hour shooting outside Latta Arcade in uptown and the killing of a 16-year-old in the crowded Midtown Target parking deck in the early evening, have shaken the city.

Redford said the city's "current crime-fighting strategies and strained staffing are unsustainable," and that National Guard troops would relieve pressure on officers. While President Trump has ordered the National Guard to Washington, DC, Los Angeles and Portland, and threatened to do so in other cities, there has been no indication yet that Charlotte is under consideration.

In a social media post Friday morning, Charlotte City Council member Malcolm Graham said the city doesn't need guard troops deployed here. He called them "window dressing."
Tags
Crime & Justice Iryna Zarutska stabbing
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports