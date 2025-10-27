Second person dies in Charlotte shootout, car chase, home invasion

A second person has died in a shooting that happened last week before a kidnapping and car chase that ended with Charlotte-Mecklenburg police shooting and killing the suspect just outside uptown Charlotte.

Shabazz Mesiah Gran, 34, died from his injuries Sunday. He, along with 38-year-old Justin Carlton, was shot Thursday on Hoskins Road in northwest Charlotte. Carlton died at the scene. The suspected shooter has been identified as 28-year-old Joseph Andrade. Police say after the initial incident, he broke into a house, kidnapped a woman, and stole her car. Officers found the car and a chase began. The State Bureau of Investigations is reviewing the shooting.