Law enforcement sources say Border Patrol is leaving Charlotte

Law enforcement sources said that U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents are leaving Charlotte on Thursday. Agents have been in the city conducting sweeps since Saturday, and have arrested more than 250 people in "Operation Charlotte's Web." They have also targeted Raleigh and other cities.

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden confirmed the report to WFAE on Thursday morning. He said that he has been told that Border Patrol agents are leaving the city by the end of the day Thursday, but that it wasn't clear whether they are going to other locations in the state or moving out of North Carolina. He also said that regular federal law enforcement, such as Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agents stationed in the city who typically enforce immigration laws, will remain.

Border Patrol agents have searched construction sites, questioned landscapers working in people's yards and businesses, chased Latino immigrants through parking lots and into businesses and driven around the region in unmarked SUVs and vans, wearing tactical gear and masks, carrying assault weapons. Immigrant-owned businesses have closed for days or operated only with locked doors, screening customers. Absences in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools — where Hispanic students are the second-biggest group of students — nearly tripled compared with typical attendance rates.

The Border Patrol has said those it arrested were in the country illegally, but has not detailed charges filed against them. Out of the more than 250 people detained, officials have identified only 11 by name. DHS spokesman Rob Brisley said two of those detained are gang members and 44 have a known criminal history, but WFAE is not able to independently verify that because the agency hasn't released the names of those arrested.

Federal officials have not answered questions about where those who have been detained have been taken.

