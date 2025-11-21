© 2025 WFAE

Armed agents
Border Patrol in Charotte
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents began operations across Charlotte on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, making arrests along Charlotte's immigrant-heavy corridors.

Charlotte woman faces federal charge, missing property after arrest at ICE protest

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published November 21, 2025 at 2:44 PM EST
The North Carolina Department of Homeland Security
Google maps
The Department of Homeland Security.

A Charlotte woman who was protesting outside the Charlotte U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office on Sunday has been charged with assaulting a federal officer.

Federal prosecutors allege that 44-year-old Heather Morrow grabbed a federal officer’s shoulders and jumped on his back as agents attempted to make an arrest outside the ICE office in southwest Charlotte. They say Morrow and other protesters were obstructing law enforcement.

Morrow’s attorney, Xavier de Janon, disputes the allegations and says video recorded by community members contradicts the government’s narrative.

“I think any common-sense individual would conclude that no felony was committed, no crime could have been committed,” de Janon said.

Morrow appeared in federal court Monday and was released on bond. Her cell phone and car keys were not returned to her upon release — a situation her attorney says has caused significant hardship.

“I want people to imagine a week without a phone,” de Janon said. “Suddenly released from jail, not having access to your contacts, your bank information, your email.”

Morrow’s next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday at the federal courthouse in uptown Charlotte.

Julian Berger
A fluent Spanish speaker, Julian Berger will focus on Latino communities in and around Charlotte, which make up the largest group of immigrants. He will also report on the thriving immigrant communities from other parts of the world — Indian Americans are the second-largest group of foreign-born Charlotteans, for example — that continue to grow in our region.
