Two men sentenced to life in 2019 killing of Brooks Sandwich House co-owner

A Mecklenburg County jury on Monday found two men guilty of killing Scott Brooks, the longtime co-owner of Brooks Sandwich House near NoDa. Brooks, 61, was opening the restaurant in the early morning hours in December 2019 when he was robbed and fatally shot.

The defendants, Terry Connor Jr. and Steven Staples, were charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon. After the jury returned guilty verdicts, both men were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Brooks and his brother, David, co-owned the popular sandwich shop, which has been a Charlotte staple for decades.