Charlotte City Council approves $25M in upgrades to NASCAR Hall of Fame

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published November 25, 2025 at 10:05 AM EST

Charlotte City Council voted Monday night to approve $25 million in upgrades to the NASCAR Hall of Fame. The money will modernize the 14-year-old facility with new studio space, expanded classrooms, updated learning labs and additional event areas.

Council member Malcolm Graham said the project marks the first major investment in the venue since it opened in 2010.

“This will be the first time that there’ll be any major improvements or enhancement to the NASCAR Hall of Fame since its opening,” Graham said. “Obviously there is much work that needs to be done.”

The upgrades will be funded through installment financing repaid by the NASCAR Hall of Fame Tax Fund, which receives hospitality tax revenues. The hall has struggled to meet early attendance projections, but city leaders say it remains an important piece of Charlotte’s tourism economy. Council member Renée Johnson voted against the plan.

In a separate vote, the council also approved $2 million to purchase a fleet of drones for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Half of the funding will come from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Foundation.
