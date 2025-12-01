© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

New pretrial release rules under Iryna’s Law expected to keep more defendants in jail

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published December 1, 2025 at 11:08 AM EST

Local leaders say they are mostly prepared for Iryna’s Law, which takes effect Monday. House Bill 307 was passed in response to the August killing of Iryna Zarutska on Charlotte’s light rail system, and it tightens pretrial release conditions for people who are arrested — particularly those with mental health concerns.

Beginning Monday, law enforcement agencies, pretrial services programs and district attorneys must provide judges with a criminal history report for every defendant before a release decision can be made.

Mecklenburg County Chief District Judge Roy Wiggins told county commissioners last week that the new requirements will likely lead to longer jail stays.

“Increased use of secured bonds is going to leave a lot more folks in custody, which is going to put a lot of pressure on Sheriff McFadden and on the county’s resources,” Wiggins said. “I know this county is working hard to ensure that we are able to accommodate that.”

Several county commissioners said they are concerned about the strain the law could place on the jail, the sheriff’s office and the district attorney’s office.

The bill also provides funding for 10 additional assistant district attorneys in Mecklenburg County, along with five new legal assistants.
Crime & Justice
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
