Federal grand jury indicts Charlotte man accused of assaulting Border Patrol agents

A federal grand jury indicted 24-year-old Miguel Angel Garcia Martinez on a charge of assaulting, resisting and interfering with federal officers during immigration enforcement operations in November 2025.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents arrested Garcia Martinez on Nov. 16 after, according to federal authorities, he followed their vehicles and recorded them for social media. Authorities say he then led agents on a 1.5-mile chase on University City Boulevard.

If convicted, Garcia Martinez faces up to eight years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000. He is due in court next month.

A U.S. magistrate judge in December dismissed a related charge accusing Garcia Martinez of using his vehicle as a deadly weapon in the incident.