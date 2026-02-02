Federal audit finds safety failures at Charlotte Area Transit System

A federal audit released Monday found widespread safety problems at the Charlotte Area Transit System, citing 18 areas of non-compliance with federal requirements.

The Federal Transit Administration launched the audit last fall following the murder of Iryna Zarutska on a Lynx Blue Line train.

According to the FTA, investigators found deficiencies in CATS’ two safety plans and in its de-escalation training for employees. The audit also found assaults on CATS workers occurred at five times the national average, while passenger crime rates were three times higher than the national average last year.

CATS is required to submit a corrective action plan within 30 days outlining how it will address the violations.

Later this year, oversight of the transit system will shift from the Charlotte mayor and City Council to a new 27-member regional transit authority.