NEWS BRIEFS

Federal audit finds safety failures at Charlotte Area Transit System

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published February 2, 2026 at 3:49 PM EST
Iryna Zarutska, a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee, was fatally stabbed on the Charlotte light rail on Aug. 22, 2025. Mourners created a memorial for her at the East West light rail station following the release of
Nick de la Canal
/
WFAE
After Iryna Zarutska, a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee, was fatally stabbed on the Charlotte light rail on Aug. 22, 2025., mourners created a memorial for her at the East West light rail station.

A federal audit released Monday found widespread safety problems at the Charlotte Area Transit System, citing 18 areas of non-compliance with federal requirements.

The Federal Transit Administration launched the audit last fall following the murder of Iryna Zarutska on a Lynx Blue Line train.

According to the FTA, investigators found deficiencies in CATS’ two safety plans and in its de-escalation training for employees. The audit also found assaults on CATS workers occurred at five times the national average, while passenger crime rates were three times higher than the national average last year.

CATS is required to submit a corrective action plan within 30 days outlining how it will address the violations.

Later this year, oversight of the transit system will shift from the Charlotte mayor and City Council to a new 27-member regional transit authority.
Crime & Justice Iryna Zarutska stabbing
Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
